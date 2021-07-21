(ISC)² Appoints Tara Wisniewski to Executive Vice President of Advocacy, Global Markets and Member Engagement

Wisniewski will expand the association's global engagement with governments, public-private partners, associations and other like-minded organizations focused on addressing the cybersecurity workforce gap, forging new pathways into the field and diversifying the profession. Under her leadership, the team will develop and execute strategies to positively influence cybersecurity laws, regulations and standards that best serve the interests of cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Wisniewski also will serve as an ambassador for cybersecurity globally by overseeing the association's philanthropic arm, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.

"To combat the growing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, it's paramount that current and future cybersecurity professionals are supported by smart policies and standards that encourage the right long-term investments in the people securing our critical assets around the world," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "Tara's deep expertise in global affairs and philanthropy make her the ideal leader to accelerate our global advocacy program, head our member engagement and drive strategy for the Center. With her leadership, we will make greater strides toward a safer and more secure cyber world."

Wisniewski has more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit organizations with an emphasis on advocacy and public affairs, global market development and stakeholder engagement, fundraising and philanthropy, and program development.

Prior to (ISC)2, Wisniewski held senior roles in corporate development and global affairs at ISACA and the IEEE, among other nonprofits and foundations. She directed strategy and engagements aimed at expanding global impact and influence, including public affairs efforts focused on government relations and strategic partnerships, and developed internal infrastructure to grow and sustain key initiatives.

Wisniewski earned a master's degree from Rutgers University and a bachelor's degree from Tulane University.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 158,000 strong, is made up of cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

