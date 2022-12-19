(ISC)² Board of Directors Announces 2023 Elected Officers

Newly elected officers represent global membership and are ready to lead (ISC)² in achievement of strategic goals

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced newly elected officers for its 2023 Board of Directors. Announced during the 2022 Q4 Board of Directors meeting and the (ISC)² Annual Meeting, the elected individuals will serve one-year terms as an officer, beginning January 1, 2023.

Chair – Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP ( Europe )

) Vice Chair – Jill Slay , CISSP ( Asia Pacific )

, CISSP ( ) Secretary – James Packer , CISSP, CCSP (U.K./ Europe )

, CISSP, CCSP (U.K./ ) Treasurer – Dan Houser , CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP, CCSP, CSSLP ( North America )

"Congratulations to our newly appointed board officers. We welcome their broad experience and global perspectives as we work together to address the challenges facing the cybersecurity workforce around the world," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "On behalf of the (ISC)² leadership team, we look forward to their guidance around professional development opportunities for our members, as well as expanding access to pathways into the cybersecurity profession. I also want to thank our outgoing board officers Zachary Tudor, CISSP; Lori Ross O'Neil, CISSP; and David Melnick, CISSP, for their leadership and service."

The four newly elected officers will provide strategy, governance and oversight while also granting certifications to qualifying candidates and enforcing the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. Each voluntary leader is (ISC)² certified and will join the ranks of top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.

For more information, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Board-of-Directors.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 280,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

