(ISC)² Board of Directors Elects 2020 Officers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the election of new officers for its Board of Directors. Elected during the first board meeting of 2020, the officers will serve a one-year term in their positions.

Effective January 11, 2020, the following individuals assumed board officer positions:

Chairperson: Dr. Kevin Charest , CISSP

, CISSP Vice Chairperson: Zachary Tudor , CISSP

, CISSP Secretary: Lori Ross O'Neil , CISSP

, CISSP Treasurer: Tony Cole , CISSP, SSCP

"On behalf of myself, all (ISC)² members and our organization, I want to thank the outgoing board members for their time and service over the past several years," said (ISC)² CEO David Shearer, CISSP. "Jennifer Minella, Greg Thompson and Sai Honig served the association and its members by volunteering countless hours of their time over the past three years and provided invaluable guidance as we continue our mission of inspiring a safe and secure cyber world."

All volunteers and (ISC)²-certified, the board members provide governance and oversight for the organization, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. For more information, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Board-of-Directors.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

