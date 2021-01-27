(ISC)² Board of Directors Elects 2021 Officers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the election of new officers for its Board of Directors. Elected during the first board meeting of 2021, the officers will serve a one-year term in their positions.

Chairperson: Zachary Tudor , CISSP (U.S.)

, CISSP (U.S.) Vice Chairperson: Lori Ross O'Neil , CISSP (U.S.)

, CISSP (U.S.) Secretary: Yiannis Pavlosoglou , CISSP ( Greece )

, CISSP ( ) Treasurer: David Melnick , CISSP (U.S.)

"I'd like to congratulate our new board officers and thank them in advance for lending us their expertise," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "I'd also like to express sincere gratitude to our outgoing board members Dr. Kevin Charest, CISSP; Tony Cole, CISSP, SSCP; Biljana Cerin, CISSP; and Dr. Earl Crane, CISSP. On behalf of our leadership team, the current board and the entire membership, I thank them for their time and service on the board over the past several years."

All board members are volunteers and are (ISC)2-certified. They provide governance and oversight for the organization, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)2 Code of Ethics. For more information, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Board-of-Directors.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

