(ISC)² Builds Foundations for Expanding the Cybersecurity Workforce with the Launch of New Entry-Level Cybersecurity Course

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the availability of a new education program to support candidates studying for the association's new entry-level cybersecurity certification pilot exam.

As announced in October 2021, the entry-level cybersecurity certification pilot program will play a leading role in expanding the global cybersecurity workforce, creating new career opportunities and qualification pathways for individuals, and helping employers tackle a global cybersecurity skills shortage in excess of 2.7 million. The forthcoming certification is designed to be challenging, while remaining attainable for newcomers. It recognizes the growing trend of people entering the cybersecurity workforce without direct IT experience. The certification will also create a recognized, global measure for skills verification, giving hiring managers confidence that prospective employees for entry- and junior-level cybersecurity roles are familiar with the technical concepts required, along with an aptitude for on-the-job learning.

"The introduction of a certification like this creates a clear new pathway for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, endorsing their knowledge and understanding as they seek to enter the field and gain experience," said Zachary Tudor, CISSP, chairperson of the (ISC)2 Board of Directors.

In preparation for taking the entry-level cybersecurity certification pilot exam candidates can choose one of three live two-hour instructor-led review sessions taking place on January 25, 26 and 27. Each session will accommodate 40 students and will be recorded for on-demand playback for those who cannot attend live. On-demand access to the course content will last for 180 days. Each session will look at the main themes and areas of expertise covered by the certification, broken down into five domains. It will also include access to example questions, helping candidates to review and focus on what to expect on the actual pilot exam when they take it. Candidates will also receive a certificate of completion for the review session.

The five domains included in the pilot exam outline include:

Security Principles

Business Continuity (BC), Disaster Recovery (DR) & Incident Response Concepts

Access Controls Concepts

Network Security

Security Operations

"As we launch this new pilot exam option for incoming professionals, career changers and those looking to broaden their skill set into cybersecurity, providing course materials that both complement the exam and support candidates' learning efforts is an important part of the qualification development process," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief qualifications officer, (ISC)². "This course will provide guidance and support for candidates wanting to learn more about the five domains of the certification, led by an (ISC)2 approved instructor, as they prepare to be the first to sit for the exam."

The review sessions can be booked now for $225 with the choice of either a live instructor-led or pre-recorded self-paced format. The bundle includes an entry-level cybersecurity pilot exam voucher.

To find out more about the (ISC)² entry-level cybersecurity pilot program and to see the exam outline, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Notice/New-Cert

