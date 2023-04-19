(ISC)² Calls for Cross-Industry Support at CYBERUK to Launch 100,000 New U.K. Cybersecurity Careers

The multi-year (ISC)2 commitment to reduce the U.K.'s cybersecurity skills gap through professional education is changing the skills landscape, with thousands working towards the Certified in Cybersecurity certification and over 1,200 already certified in the U.K.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBERUK -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today issued a cross-industry call at CYBERUK in Belfast to organizations and bodies to collaborate to expand the reach of its One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program. Partner support will accelerate the aim of bringing 100,000 new people into the cybersecurity profession in the U.K. and one million globally by equipping them with their first professional cybersecurity certification.

Aimed at career changers, entry- and junior-level cybersecurity professionals, the (ISC)2 Certified in Cybersecurity certification has grown at significant pace since its launch in August 2022, with over 1,200 members in the U.K. holding the certification, second only to members holding the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification. With the addition of the (ISC)2 Candidate program – launched alongside Certified in Cybersecurity – for individuals pursuing or considering a career in cybersecurity, or already seeking an (ISC)² certification, over 6,000 (ISC)2 Candidates in the U.K. are now working towards taking the CC exam as well as other certifications such as the CISSP.

"We launched Certified in Cybersecurity and the program to offer it for free to a million people to deliver positive change in response to the U.K. cybersecurity skills gap which our research puts at nearly 57,000. With the program, we have removed many barriers to entry – financial, geographic, language and educational – and in a very short space of time a substantial number of new professionals are now set for a career in cybersecurity, with a professional certification that gives employers confidence in their aptitude and understanding of foundational cybersecurity roles and responsibilities," said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)2.

To enable this, (ISC)2 announced the launch of the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity (1MCC) Partner Program, an initiative to involve a variety of stakeholders including government agencies, education and training institutions, IT and security vendors and more to further expand the reach, diversity and delivery of the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program, including supporting the pledge that 500,000 certifications will go to underrepresented groups in society. (ISC)2 is already working with a wide range of partners across academia, professional development, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), who are committed to a shared mission of ensuring 1MCC is offered to as many people as possible.

"Partners who work with us to support One Million Certified in Cybersecurity broaden its reach and open even more doors to underrepresented groups so that we can engage them and build interest in pursuing a career in cybersecurity," Rosso added. "This program is an important next step in our multi-year mission, delivering our pledges to remove barriers, support groups in society who would otherwise be unable to access a role in our profession and to improve representation across the cybersecurity workforce."

Growing the U.K.'s cybersecurity talent pool and improving accessibility is essential to narrow the skills gap. Making cybersecurity education and jobs more accessible to all parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – not just in major cities – is critical to addressing the needs of the evolving economy as well as creating valuable job opportunities where they previously did not exist. A recent expansion in the number of test centers able to administer the CC exam has helped remove further geographic and economic obstacles that might otherwise impact those pursuing a cybersecurity career.

