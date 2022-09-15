(ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso Recognized as an Advocate in 2022 SC Media Women in IT Security List

List of leading women in cybersecurity celebrates their contribution to the sector and their work in mentoring, developing and creating opportunities for advancement

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its CEO, Clar Rosso has been named to the 2022 SC Media Women in IT Security list, recognizing her role in leading programs and initiatives to expand the cybersecurity workforce and talent pool.

The SC Media Women in IT Security program celebrates women who have made significant and consequential contributions to the field and community. These women have faced down security challenges, shaped the industry, and made a positive impact on the advancement of cybersecurity in the public or private sector.

As the cybersecurity industry and workplaces bounce back from disruptive impacts of the pandemic, the role of women advocates, mentors and leaders in the sector has never been more important. This list recognizes the specific efforts and initiatives spearheaded by women in the sector, including the vital collaboration necessary to maintain professional development opportunities for cybersecurity professionals in a time of considerable change and disruption.

"The SC Media Women in IT Security list is a celebration of the importance of diversity in our industry, and it underscores the responsibility we have to mentor the next generation of women in the field while promoting the positive benefits of a cybersecurity career," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "I am honored to be recognized alongside these distinguished advocates and leaders, and I look forward to the road ahead filled with broken down barriers and new and unconventional pathways enabling more diverse and talented professionals to enter the cybersecurity industry."

For this year's list, Rosso was recognized for her involvement in the expansion of cybersecurity training and education to more people including women and other underrepresented minorities. Most recently, she led the launch of three major initiatives aimed at addressing the global workforce gap by making cybersecurity careers accessible to more people around the world including (ISC)2 Certified in Cybersecurity and the (ISC)2 Candidate Program as well as the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative. This pledge, announced by Rosso in August 2022 at the Cyber Workforce and Education Summit at the White House, takes this commitment even further, pledging free exams and training for one million people – including 500,000 from underrepresented groups – taking a major step towards reducing the global cybersecurity skills gap.

The complete list and accompanying article can be found at: https://www.scmagazine.com/women-in-it-security

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2