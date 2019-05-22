(ISC)² Certifications Now Recognized Globally By International Accreditation Forum

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that all nine of its cybersecurity certifications are now recognized by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) following the signing of a Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) in 2018 that confirmed the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) standing as an internationally-respected accrediting body with rigorous standards.

The agreement, which applies to IAF accrediting bodies including ANSI, shows that the organizations they accredit all meet the same standard. (ISC)² was the first cybersecurity certifying body to meet the requirements of ANSI/ISO/IEC Standard 17024, which is a global benchmark for certifying qualified professionals. By extension, this means that (ISC)² certifications are now accepted as IAF-approved.

"While our certifications have long been recognized by ANSI, the expansion of that recognition by the IAF means that our more than 140,000 members now have an even more significant stamp of approval based on the certifications they already hold, providing greater assurance for employers when hiring (ISC)²-certified professionals," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief product officer and vice president, (ISC)². "The reason this is so important is because many governments across the EMEA and APAC regions only recognize and accept certifications that are accredited by an IAF MLA signatory. This dramatically increases the value of (ISC)² certifications for any of our members who are seeking to move into positions within those regions, especially roles within government, and gives them a leg up on any competition that does not hold an IAF-recognized certification."

According to a press release issued by ANSI, "Regional Accreditation Group members of IAF are admitted to the IAF MLA only after a most stringent evaluation of their operations by a peer evaluation team which is charged to ensure that the applicant member complies fully with both the international standards and IAF requirements."

The (ISC)² accredited certifications that are now recognized by the IAF include:

