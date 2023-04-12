(ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity Earns ANAB Accreditation to ISO 17024 and Surpasses 15,000 Certification Holders

Entry-level cybersecurity certification is now accredited to the highest global standards alongside other globally recognized (ISC)² certifications like the CISSP®

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity ℠ certification has received accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) meeting ANSI/ISO/IEC Standard 17024. This achievement follows the latest growth milestone of more than 15,000 Certified in Cybersecurity holders worldwide since the certification was introduced seven months ago.

ANAB accreditation assures current and future Certified in Cybersecurity certification holders, as well as private and public sector employers, that the certification program was developed and will be maintained to the same rigorous standards as all (ISC)² certifications. (ISC)² was the first cybersecurity certifying body to meet the requirements of ANSI/ISO/IEC Standard 17024, which is a global benchmark for certifying qualified professionals. By extension, this means that Certified in Cybersecurity is now accepted as IAF-approved, which will bring broader recognition to the certification throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

"The Certified in Cybersecurity certification prepares a new generation of cybersecurity practitioners – from recent university graduates to career changers to IT professionals – to join the field by providing an entry-level career path," said Dr. Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer at (ISC)². "By achieving ANAB accreditation, it provides assurance for career hopefuls and job seekers that the certification is held at a premier standard, like CISSP, for assessing one's knowledge, skills and abilities."

Certified in Cybersecurity is also recognized by the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) and has evaluated and recommended two credit hours for candidates successfully passing the exam. ACE CREDIT helps adult learners gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

Growing Demand for One Million Certified in Cybersecurity

(ISC)² launched One Million Certified in Cybersecurity to provide free training and educational resources, as well as a free Certified in Cybersecurity exam to one million new cybersecurity professionals, and more than 190,000 people have enrolled since its launch in late August.

To meet the growing demand, (ISC)² has increased the availability of Certified in Cybersecurity by adding new languages in Chinese, German and Spanish, with Japanese and Korean coming soon. With increased interest in the certification program, (ISC)² has also expanded the number of test administration centers available for exam takers in the U.S. and the U.K.

To learn more about the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification, please visit: www.isc2.org/Certifications/CC .

To review a full list of accreditations and endorsements conferred upon (ISC)², please visit: https://www.isc2.org/about/Accreditation-Recognition-and-Endorsement .

