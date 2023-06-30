(ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity Wins Best Professional Certification Award at SC Awards Europe 2023

Certified in Cybersecurity recognized for its role in delivering positive improvement to the UK and global cybersecurity skills shortage

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification has won the Best Professional Training or Certification Program award at the 2023 SC Awards Europe. The award win was confirmed as part of the SC Awards Europe ceremony in London on June 20, 2023.

The award judges noted that Certified in Cybersecurity was "one of the few certifications designed for those with non-technical backgrounds to affirm their aptitude and interest in a career in cybersecurity. The program prides itself on being attainable for newcomers looking to enter the cyber workforce without direct IT experience while providing employers confidence in the skills and knowledge of potential job candidates."

"We are delighted to have won the award, but we are particularly pleased for the recognition it shows to all our members and candidates who have earned the Certified in Cybersecurity certification," said Ed Parsons, Regional Managing Director for the UK and Europe at (ISC)2. "Industry recognition from a respected industry source like SC Media further underscores the value Certified in Cybersecurity has for individuals and employers, as well as how the certification is making a cybersecurity career more accessible to more people in the UK and around the world."

Winners in the Best Professional Training or Certification Program category were selected by a panel of cybersecurity practitioners, industry experts and business leaders from both the private sector and government agencies.

New Roads to Cybersecurity Career Success

Through the Certified in Cybersecurity Certification program, more than 21,000 people have become certification holders since August 2022. The rapid growth of the certification highlights the importance of creating new and diverse pathways into the industry for entry-level professionals.

"I'm switching career paths to move into cybersecurity," said Eric Turner, Systems Integration Developer, MSD of Warren Township. "The (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level certification is another great way to demonstrate my knowledge."

To learn more about the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/CC.

To begin your career journey towards becoming a Certified in Cybersecurity certification holder, sign up as an (ISC)² Candidate here: https://www.isc2.org/candidate.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 365,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

