(ISC)² Cloud Security Certification Exam Available in Japanese

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) will be available in the Japanese language through Pearson Vue test centers beginning April 1, 2020. Additionally, the first Japanese-language CCSP courseware will be available for candidates preparing for the exam in June. These translation initiatives recognize the importance Japan plays in cybersecurity, combating cybercrime and the demand that exists there for cloud security skills.

According to the 2019 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, as the world's third-largest economy Japan currently has 193,000 cybersecurity professionals working in its economy today. This figure eclipses the number of trained staff in other technologically-advanced economies such as Australia, France, Germany and Singapore, demonstrating the weight that Japanese organizations place on employing cybersecurity teams.

Cloud security is a large part of the overall cybersecurity puzzle. A recent Sophos study on the future of cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan found that public cloud computing was cited as one of the three biggest technologies or issues that Japanese security decision makers think will impact their organizations' security in the next 24 months.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) foresaw this impact when it launched a study group on security assessments for cloud services in 2018, with the aim of encouraging "both the public and private sectors to introduce cloud services into their systems in a more safe and secure manner." The Japanese government is also reportedly "planning to introduce a system to certify the safety of online cloud data storage services" in 2020, similar to certification systems that already exist in other economies.

All of this is driving the demand for cloud security expertise and these actions are a recognition that certification is an important method to ensure that the individuals tasked with managing cloud infrastructure, services and use are qualified.

"While the CCSP exam and related training courses have been available in English for some time, the expansion of these materials directly into the Japanese language provides more options for those who are interested in certification," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "We recognize the need to be as inclusive as possible in order to grow the cybersecurity workforce, and it is our hope that offering education products and exams in additional languages assists local skill development initiatives and encourages more professionals to pursue certification in order to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

Organisations such as NTT-Advanced Technology (NTT-ATT) are further reinforcing the need for more certified cloud security professionals in their own company by requiring the CCSP certification for certain security roles. NTT-ATT has also partnered with (ISC)2 on the localization of the (ISC)2 CCSP CBK Training Seminar and has made additional localized content available to the Japanese cybersecurity community by translating the Official (ISC)² Guide to the CISSP CBK and the Official CISSP Practice Tests into Japanese. (See related announcement: (ISC)² and NTT-AT Expand Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Cloud Security Workforce in Japan)

To learn more about the CCSP certification, please visit: https://japan.isc2.org/ccsp_about.html and to schedule an exam, please visit https://www.pearsonvue.co.jp/Clients/ISC2.aspx.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2020 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

