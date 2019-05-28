(ISC)² Cybersecurity Exams Approved for College Credits by American Council on Education

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for candidates successfully passing six of its cybersecurity exams. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results for their courses and degree programs. The recommended exams are listed in the ACE National Guide to College Credit for Workforce Training at http://www.acenet.edu/nationalguide

"Many of our exam candidates are professionals seeking to continue their education and pursue a higher degree," said Chief Product Officer and Vice President at (ISC)², Dr. Casey Marks. "This status ensures that the work they are putting into earning their certification will complement their education, career and long-term professional growth."

(ISC)² exams recommended for three hours of upper division course credit include:

Certified Authorization Professional (CAP ® ) Exam – provides confirmation of a practitioner's ability to advocate for security risk management in pursuit of information system authorization to support an organization's mission and operations in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The following exams are recommended for three semester hours of lower division course credit:

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP ® ) Exam – applies information security expertise to a cloud computing environment and demonstrates competence in cloud security architecture, design, operations, and service orchestration.

ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions and seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research and program initiatives. ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

For more information about (ISC)² cybersecurity courses, please visit https://www.isc2.org/Training.

