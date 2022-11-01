(ISC)² Expands DEI Initiative with International Partnership Agreements

Major partnership program aims to break down barriers and empower underrepresented groups in cybersecurity across the globe

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced five key global partnerships in support of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative. The partners include the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN), Cyversity , Blacks United in Leading Technology International (BUiLT), Women4Cyber and Chartered Institute of Information Security ( CIISec).

Each partnership has unique objectives and will include support from (ISC)² in areas such as partnership promotion, co-branded and DEI-focused webinars, (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity promotion, grants for education and exams, along with co-branded toolkits and guides to assist both leaders, organizations and professionals on their DEI journeys and career development.

"It's no secret that the cybersecurity industry isn't nearly as diverse as it should be," said Dwan Jones, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at (ISC)². "Our mission at (ISC)² is to not only enable individuals from all backgrounds to enter the cybersecurity industry but also to empower and equip them to excel in their positions and continuously grow in their careers. These five organizations have unique expertise and perspectives that will empower us to accomplish that mission and open new and diverse pathways for professionals looking to join the industry globally. Kicking off our DEI partnership program with this group of dedicated organizations is an exceptional opportunity to work together to transform this industry."

Australian Women in Security Network

The AWSN is a not-for-profit association and network of people aimed at increasing the number of women in the security community. Founded in 2015, it connects women, who often felt isolated in organizations and tertiary education institutions with like-minded individuals.

"(ISC)² is just the type of organization the cybersecurity industry needs today," said Jacqui Loustau, the founder and executive director of the AWSN. "At the AWSN, we believe partnering with membership organizations is a fundamental way to not only reach women we haven't been able to reach yet but also to introduce them to other women with similar interests, goals and aspirations. That shared passion is what's going to keep women in the field and make them want to share that passion with the next generation."

Blacks United in Leading Technology International

BUiLT is the largest community and nonprofit professional organization that focuses on black people in the technology industry. BUiLT is dedicated, with its allies, to increasing the representation and participation of black people in the technology industry by fostering the connection, development, and employment of its members.

"Diversity continues to lag in the tech and cyber industries – and in order to meet the workforce gap head on, we need to create racial equity by helping the black community explore new career possibilities within these fields," said Peter Beasley, executive director and chairman of the board, BUiLT. "Partnering with (ISC)² enables our members to explore new opportunities. It encourages a shift we need – to convert, train and educate adults already in the workforce to meet the open roles in the tech and cyber industries."

Chartered Institute of Information Security

CIISec is committed to raising the standard of professionalism in information and cybersecurity. CIISec provides a universally accepted focal point for the information cybersecurity profession. It is an independent not-for-profit body representing between 20,000-30,000 individuals in the information and cybersecurity industry. Governed by its members, it ensures standards of professionalism for training, qualifications, operating practices and individuals.

"Without diversity and inclusion, the industry will stagnate and be left unable to keep up with complex cyber threats," said Amanda Finch, CEO of CIISec. "To attract a pool of diverse professionals into cyber security, the industry needs to highlight the variety of roles available. From forensics to threat intelligence to researchers, there are opportunities out there for everyone. Cyber security can no longer be viewed as a 'boys-only club' where technical skills are valued above all. We need to move away from this and keep creating a culture where everyone can thrive, feel valued and be accepted."

Cyversity

Cyversity is a diverse community of cybersecurity professionals whose mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to diversify, educate, and empower. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

Women4Cyber

Women4Cyber is an initiative that aims to address the gender gap among cybersecurity professionals in Europe. In pursuing this objective, its main goal is to encourage and promote the skilling, up-skilling, and re-skilling of girls and women toward cybersecurity education and professions.

"These partnerships broaden our reach and open the doors to more women and underrepresented groups who are interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity," said Clar Rosso, CEO at (ISC)². "We've been making huge strides as an organization in expanding cybersecurity training and education to more diverse groups. These partnerships help further that mission, ultimately addressing the global workforce talent gap we are facing today as an industry. There's only more to come."

In August, Rosso announced (ISC)²'s One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative at the Cyber Workforce and Education Summit at the White House. The initiative is a multi-year commitment to deliver free exams and educational resources to one million people looking to enter a career in cybersecurity. Of the one million pledged, 500,000 certifications will go to underrepresented groups, furthering the association's efforts to reduce the global cybersecurity skills gap through greater diversity and inclusion.

To learn more about (ISC)²'s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and access available resources, please visit https://www.isc2.org/DEI .

