(ISC)² Extends Security Congress Early Bird Registration Deadline

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the Early Bird registration deadline for Security Congress 2021 has been extended through August 13, 2021. The event takes place from October 18-20, 2021 in Orlando.

What: Early Bird registration rates for Security Congress are available through August 13, 2021.

Where: The three-day conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and online from October 18-20, 2021. Interested attendees can learn more about Security Congress and register online at: https://congress.isc2.org.

Why: (ISC)2 Security Congress 2021 will feature at least 120 concurrent sessions on today's most relevant pressing topics, providing security professionals at all stages of their careers with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations and overcome the world's cybersecurity challenges. This year's program also features four inspiring keynote presentations from Chris Krebs, Adam Steltzner, Lisa Forte and Daymond John that will examine how global events have changed the threat landscape, as well as our lives. Members can earn up to 40 continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass and up to 32 credits with a Virtual Only Pass.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 158,000 strong, is made up of cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Contact: Shannon O'Dowd, Senior PR Professional

[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

