(ISC)² is Accepting Nominations for the 2022 Global Achievement Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the nomination period for its annual Global Achievement Awards is now open. The (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards recognize outstanding individual achievements and contributions in the field of cybersecurity and information security.

"Cybersecurity professionals across the world dedicate themselves, day in and day out, to defending their organizations from bad actors," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)², "The (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards gives us an opportunity to recognize those who go above and beyond for their organization and communities, advancing the profession and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. It is a privilege to honor their tireless efforts and commitment to the profession."

Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 13, 2022. Honorees will be celebrated during the 2022 (ISC)² Security Congress October 10-12 in Las Vegas, and virtually. Recipients will each be presented with an award and will receive a complimentary conference pass for themselves and their nominator.

The main award categories are open to members and non-members, with the exception of the Lynn F. McNulty Award, from Asia-Pacific, the Americas and EMEA. Honorees will be recognized in the following categories for their professional excellence.

(ISC)² Senior Professional Award recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the enhancement of the information security workforce by demonstrating a leadership role in an information security workforce improvement initiative, program or project.

(ISC)² Mid-Career Professional Award recognizes an individual who is at the mid-career stage and has demonstrated commitment and achievement in managing or implementing a vital component of a cyber, information, software, infrastructure program/project.

(ISC)² Rising Star Professional Award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of a up and coming professional who has made a significant impact in the information security industry early in their career.

(ISC)² Government Professional Award recognizes government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and advance an in-demand workforce.

(ISC)² F. Lynn McNulty Tribute Award recognizes members for their outstanding dedication, service and commitment to the government information security workforce and strengthening the security of the country's information resources and infrastructure.

The (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards also honor distinguished individuals for their tireless, exemplary and inspiring accomplishments by awarding the following Board Awards.

(ISC)² Harold F. Tipton Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest tribute bestowed in information security, recognizing members for their lifelong contributions to the advancement of information security and the profession by serving with sustained excellence and distinction throughout their entire career.

(ISC)² James R. Wade Service Award recognizes (ISC)² volunteers for their sustained and valuable service to the association, its members and its mission.

Award recognizes (ISC)² volunteers for their sustained and valuable service to the association, its members and its mission. Fellow of (ISC)² recognizes individuals who have provided exemplary service to the information security profession and excellence in the field.

(ISC)² Diversity Award honors individuals who have significantly advanced the cybersecurity industry's diversity, equity and inclusion, embodying the core values of (ISC)².

The program will also recognize outstanding (ISC)² Chapters worldwide with the (ISC)² Chapter Recognition Awards. These regional awards are presented to official chapters that demonstrate a well-rounded offering of activities and services designed to benefit their members and affiliates, while making a significant contribution to the profession and their local communities.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education will present at least two awards this year, including:

For more information on the Global Achievement Awards program, including descriptions of each award category and eligibility details, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

To nominate an individual, please visit: https://www.abstractscorecard.com/cfp/submit/login.asp?EventKey=RVFTRHMF.

