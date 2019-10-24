(ISC)² Launches 12 New Cybersecurity Courses For Certified Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the addition of 12 new courses to its Professional Development Institute (PDI) portfolio, as part of the association's Cybersecurity Awareness Month initiatives. These courses are now accessible to (ISC)2 members and associates via My Courses at no additional cost, as a benefit of their membership, and will soon be available for purchase by non-members at www.isc2.org/development.

These new courses alone represent $2,850 in training value and learners can earn up to 29 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by completing them. Several additional courses are scheduled to be added before the end of 2019.

"We're fulfilling the commitment we made to our members to bring more than 30 new courses to market in PDI's first year and increase the value they receive from their membership," said (ISC)2 Education Director Mirtha Collin. "This broad new set of courses reflects the current training needs of our members based on continued feedback we're getting on the kinds of challenges they face every day in their roles."

New courses available now include:

Immersive Courses

Incident Management: Preparation and Response – helps learners define a security incident, prevent it from becoming a breach and use it as an opportunity to improve organizational security posture

– helps learners define a security incident, prevent it from becoming a breach and use it as an opportunity to improve organizational security posture Moving to the Cloud – teaches a four-phased approach to transforming an IT organization strategically and securely, using business alignment as the guidepost

Express Learning Courses

Web Application Penetration Testing – introduces learners to the discipline of web application penetration testing and gain a hands-on perspective of how a penetration tester applies methodology with practice to test web applications for security flaws

– introduces learners to the discipline of web application penetration testing and gain a hands-on perspective of how a penetration tester applies methodology with practice to test web applications for security flaws Practical Intrusion Analysis Using the Diamond Model – helps learners understand the core features of the Diamond Model and how to apply source information to communicate event details, and lets participants take on the role of a cyber intelligence analyst and gain experience populating a Diamond Model following a cybersecurity event

– helps learners understand the core features of the Diamond Model and how to apply source information to communicate event details, and lets participants take on the role of a cyber intelligence analyst and gain experience populating a Diamond Model following a cybersecurity event Strengthening Presentation Skills – gives guidance on how to prepare, design, and deliver an effective presentation to a board of five people or onstage in front of a larger audience

– gives guidance on how to prepare, design, and deliver an effective presentation to a board of five people or onstage in front of a larger audience Purple Team Playbook – teaches learners to create the policies, processes and charters that ensures cohesive purple team collaboration and establish a purple team playbook

– teaches learners to create the policies, processes and charters that ensures cohesive purple team collaboration and establish a purple team playbook Techniques for Malware Analysis – introduces learners to the various types and categories of malware and their characteristics, and the broad categories of malware analysis. Teaches how to collect information about malware by examining its characteristics, and how to execute malware and watch how it interacts with a system.

– introduces learners to the various types and categories of malware and their characteristics, and the broad categories of malware analysis. Teaches how to collect information about malware by examining its characteristics, and how to execute malware and watch how it interacts with a system. A Security Professional's Guide to AI – introduces the security professional to the details of data science in AI, its frameworks and languages and the challenges that security professionals face when working with AI development teams

Lab Courses

Introductory File System Forensics – introduces learners to the process of imaging and forensically analyzing disks, including finding artifacts such as deleted files

– introduces learners to the process of imaging and forensically analyzing disks, including finding artifacts such as deleted files Live Forensics Using GRR – Google Rapid Response (GRR) assists in live forensics and investigation to allow for remote analysis permitting investigators to collect data about running systems on a network. This course provides a deeper understanding of how to extract evidence from a hard drive.

– Google Rapid Response (GRR) assists in live forensics and investigation to allow for remote analysis permitting investigators to collect data about running systems on a network. This course provides a deeper understanding of how to extract evidence from a hard drive. Introduction to Memory Analysis with Rekall – introduces learners to the Rekall framework, both for extracting evidence from memory images and for analyzing the current live state of a system

– introduces learners to the Rekall framework, both for extracting evidence from memory images and for analyzing the current live state of a system Introduction to Memory Analysis with Volatility – introduces learners to the process of capturing a live RAM image and analyzing it using Volatility

The (ISC)2 Education team will host the PDI Lounge at the upcoming (ISC)2 Security Congress (October 28-30) in booth #001. Attendees will be able to test drive a PDI course, learn about authoring a course and share their insights on topics for future develpment. To learn more about PDI and the courses now on offer, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/development.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

