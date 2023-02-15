(ISC)² Launches Certified in Governance Risk and Compliance (CGRC) Certification

Renamed certification to help cybersecurity professionals capitalize on the increasing

global demand for governance, risk and compliance expertise

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that the (ISC)² Certified Authorization Professional (CAP) certification will be renamed as the Certified in Governance, Risk and Compliance (CGRC)™, effective today. The name change aligns with the knowledge, skills and abilities covered by the exam and represents an opportunity for new and existing (ISC)² members to receive professional recognition in GRC.

"The change to CGRC is an exciting example of how (ISC)² credentials can evolve over time and how they continue to add value to new and existing certification holders," said Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer at (ISC)². "As the demand for GRC expertise increases globally, the rebranding of the certification will better support cybersecurity professionals on their career journey as it will appropriately demonstrate the skillset needed for a GRC role, aiding hiring efforts from employers worldwide."

The update only affects the name of the certification and does not impact the exam or course content, as well as the qualifications to pursue the certification. Previously, most CAP certification holders were U.S. government professionals using the Risk Management Framework (RMF). Now the certification aims to attract global information security professionals in the public and private sectors who must demonstrate expertise in various risk management frameworks. For those that already hold the CAP certification, the digital certification and digital badge automatically update to CGRC.

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 330,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

