(ISC)² Makes Security Congress 2021 An All-Virtual Event

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the decision to change its Security Congress event from a hybrid experience to entirely virtual on the same dates, October 18-20, 2021.

"The health and safety of all attendees, speakers, staff, volunteers and sponsors is our top priority," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "With the continued prevalence of COVID-19, we knew this pivot was a possibility. Our team is ready to deliver a dynamic digital experience, building on our 2020 success that drew almost 6,000 online attendees. We look forward to seeing everyone at our world-class, online Security Congress this October."

The online-only Security Congress content – including the number of sessions and CPE opportunities – will not change other than transitioning to a virtual delivery. With more than 125 virtual sessions delivered live, (ISC)² members can earn up to 20 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by attending the event, and even more by accessing the archived content through the end of 2021. This year's event will also feature live Q&A during all keynote sessions and during other sessions.

Additional virtual networking opportunities will be added as the event draws near and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion breakfast will now be streamed online.

In-person registration will be automatically converted to a virtual registration, and those attendees will receive a credit of the price difference back to their original form of payment.

All speakers, attendees and those considering attending this year's event are encouraged to join the next Inside (ISC)² webinar on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 pm EDT for additional information on this year's Security Congress, as well as future plans for (ISC)² events. CEO Clar Rosso and Director of Events Megan Gavin will host the live webinar, which will conclude with an audience Q&A.

For more information and to register to attend virtually, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

[email protected]

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

