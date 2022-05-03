(ISC)² Makes the CCSP Cloud Security Certification Exam Available in Four Additional Languages

World-renowned cloud security certification to be offered in Chinese, Korean, German and Spanish, in addition to English and Japanese

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that effective August 1, 2022, the (ISC)² Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP®) certification exam will be available in four additional languages – Chinese, Korean, German and Spanish. Currently, the CCSP exam is available in English and Japanese.

Expanding the available languages of (ISC)² certification exams is part of the association's broader initiative to improve the accessibility of its exams, making cybersecurity certification opportunities more attainable globally.

"(ISC)² is committed to making our exams as accessible as we can," said Dr. Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer, (ISC)². "Certification is a valuable career goal for cybersecurity professionals, and achieving an (ISC)² certification, like CCSP, is a challenging undertaking. Expanding the available languages of our exams is an important step in enabling more cybersecurity professionals around the world to earn these certifications and benefit from the strong demand for qualified cloud security leaders."

CCSP Exam Updates

The expanded exam language offerings coincide with the previously announced CCSP exam content refresh, which will take place on August 1, 2022. (ISC)² refreshes exam content for all certifications to ensure examinations and subsequent continuing professional education requirements encompass the topic areas relevant to the roles and responsibilities of today's practicing cybersecurity professionals.

Also starting August 1, 2022, the CCSP exam will have 25 additional pre-test items added, which will increase the exam from 125 to 150 items. The pre-test items are being evaluated for inclusion in future exams and are unscored, and the maximum exam administration time will be increased from three to four hours to account for the additional items. This change enables (ISC)² to continue expanding its item bank to strengthen the integrity and security of the CCSP for all those who earn the certification.

For more information on the upcoming changes to the CCSP exam, visit www.isc2.org/Certifications/CCSP.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

