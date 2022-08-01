(ISC)² Makes the SSCP Exam Available in Chinese, Korean, German and Spanish

World's leading cybersecurity administration and operations certification exam

now available in more languages

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that effective November 1, 2022, the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP®) certification exam will be available in four additional languages — Chinese, Korean, German and Spanish – in addition to English and Japanese.

Expanding the available languages of (ISC)² certification exams is part of the association's broader initiative to improve the accessibility of its exams, making cybersecurity certification opportunities more attainable globally. This update follows previous changes to the association's flagship CISSP® certification, as well as its fastest-growing certification, the CCSP®, which both added additional language availability this year.

"(ISC)2 is committed to making our exams more accessible around the world, because the need for cybersecurity professionals to demonstrate their advanced technical skills and knowledge is universal," said Dr. Casey Marks, Chief Qualifications Officer, (ISC)². "Expanding SSCP exam language availability to include Chinese, German, Korean and Spanish will help more individuals earn the SSCP and advance their careers, while also enabling organizations to confidently build more resilient security teams around the globe."

The SSCP is ideal for IT administrators, managers, directors and network security professionals responsible for the hands-on operational security of their organization's critical assets. Those who earn the SSCP demonstrate they have the advanced technical skills and knowledge to implement, monitor and administer IT infrastructure using security best practices, policies and procedures established by the cybersecurity expertise of the (ISC)² membership.

SSCP Exam Updates

Also starting November 1, the SSCP exam will have 25 additional pre-test items added, which will increase the exam from 125 to 150 items. The pre-test items are being evaluated for inclusion in future exams and are unscored, and the maximum exam administration time will be increased from three to four hours to account for the additional items. This change enables (ISC)² to continue expanding its item bank to strengthen the integrity and security of the SSCP for all those who earn the certification.

For more information on the upcoming changes to the SSCP exam, please visit https://www.isc2.org/Certifications/SSCP.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, SSCP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2