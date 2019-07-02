(ISC)² Names DDLS New Official Training Provider to Promote Cybersecurity Education in Australia

HONG KONG, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today named DDLS an (ISC)² Official Training Provider to offer official (ISC)² cybersecurity education to certification candidates in Australia. The first official (ISC)² CBK Training Seminars for the CISSP will be held on the following dates at DDLS' venues.

16 – 20 September, Sydney

14 – 18 October, Melbourne

According to a 2018 CSIRO report, Australia's cybersecurity sector is set to triple its revenue to $6 billion over the coming decade, with the cybersecurity workforce also forecast to grow in excess of 60%, reaching 31,600 by 2026.

"Australia currently faces a critical skills shortage, with demand for qualified security specialists outstripping supply – something this partnership aims to rectify," said Jon Lang, CEO of DDLS. "DDLS's Cyber Security offering is growing and will continue to be a big focus area for us into the future. We're very excited to now have the ability to offer one of the world's most highly regarded cyber security certifications to our Australian clients."

"DDLS is a strong partner for promoting (ISC)²'s education program, which will provide more localized support for cybersecurity professionals seeking (ISC)² credentials in Australia," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "This new relationship will benefit cybersecurity professionals by offering them approved CISSP course materials, which will in turn better equip them to protect data, networks and infrastructure."

(ISC)2 certifications confirm broad, comprehensive professional knowledge in the critical areas needed to develop and protect systems and data in current business and working environments. The five-day training course supports candidates' pursuit of certification and is based on (ISC)2 education materials. Candidates who go on to pass an (ISC)2 examination and gain endorsement are granted membership to (ISC)2, continuing professional educational resources and the support of a global practicing community.

For more information on (ISC)²'s education programs offered by DDLS and to register for courses, please visit https://www.ddls.com.au/.

About DDLS

DDLS is Australia's multi-award winning leader in corporate IT training. For the past 25 years, DDLS has partnered with global leaders in technology to deliver training to Australia's IT workforce, focusing on three key pillars; technology, process and people.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international non-profit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

