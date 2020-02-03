(ISC)² Opens Call for Expert Cybersecurity Speakers for 2020 Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced a global call for speakers for its tenth annual Security Congress conference this year in Orlando, Fla., which will take place November 16-18. Submissions will be accepted until March 22, 2020. Following record attendance in 2019, this year's conference is also expected to become the largest-ever Security Congress, with more attendees than ever before, geared toward a global audience and the cybersecurity challenges they face across many regions.

Security Congress 2020 will offer more than 150 educational and thought leadership sessions across roughly 15 tracks from a roster of an estimated 200 speakers. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations.

With a theme of "Enrich. Enable. Excel." the conference will focus on bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals to advance industry best practices. Over the course of the three-day event, nearly 3,000 cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs are expected to share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more.

"Security Congress has become one of the premier cybersecurity conferences in the industry where experts on a wide range of topics meet to exchange best practice insights and stay up to speed on the latest developments," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "In developing the agenda for the event, we seek out and select the best cybersecurity speakers from around the world to share their experiences and knowledge with the security practitioners who are in the best position to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

Call for Speakers

Speaker applicants can either submit for an individual presentation or panel presentation. All submissions require a five step process, which must be fully completed in order to be considered. Proposals must be non‐sales and non‐marketing oriented and no fees are required to submit a proposal.

All applications must include a title, a proposal abstract, with a limit of 125 words, and three learning objectives to impart to attendees. After the March 22 submission deadline, (ISC)² staff and industry professionals will review the submissions.

Subject areas/tracks for the 2020 Security Congress include:

Application Security / Software Assurance

Cloud Security

Critical Thinking

Cryptography

Cutting Edge

Cyber Crime

DevSecOps

First Stage – A Track for New Presenters

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Healthcare Security

Human Factors

ICS / Critical Infrastructure

Identity / Authentication / Access Management

Incident Response

Internet of Things (IoT)

Investigations / Forensics

Malware

Mobile Security

Professional Development

Privacy

Regulation

Research

Security Automation

Security Architecture / Engineering

Small / Medium-sized Business Security

Threats

Tools

For more information about (ISC)2's Security Congress and the 2020 speaking requirements, please visit the submission page here.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

