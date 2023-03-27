(ISC)² Opens Nominations for the 2023 Global Achievement Awards

Annual awards program recognizes cybersecurity leaders and volunteers for their achievements and contributions in the field

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced nominations for its annual Global Achievement Awards are now open. The (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards recognizes individuals' outstanding leadership, achievements and contributions in the cybersecurity field.

Nominations are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 12, 2023. Recipients will be honored during the 2023 (ISC)² Security Congress, October 25-27, in Nashville and virtually. Honorees will receive a personalized, engraved award, along with a complimentary conference pass for them and their nominator.

"With so many bad actors working tirelessly to exfiltrate data, cybersecurity professionals often are the unsung heroes who dedicate their efforts to defending their organizations and communities from various threats," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "The (ISC)² Global Achievement Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate cybersecurity professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and inspire others to follow their lead. It will be a privilege to recognize their efforts and achievements at Security Congress this year."

Individual awards are divided into two categories: the Professional and Special Recognition awards.

Professional Awards

(ISC)² Government Professional Award recognizes government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and advance an in-demand workforce.

(ISC)² Mid-Career Professional Award recognizes an individual who is at the mid-career stage and has demonstrated commitment and achievement in managing or implementing a vital component of a cyber, information, software or infrastructure program/project.

(ISC)² Rising Star Professional Award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of an up-and-coming professional who has significantly impacted the information security industry early in their career.

(ISC)² Senior Professional Award recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to enhancing the information security workforce by demonstrating a leadership role in an information security workforce improvement initiative, program or project.

Special Recognition Awards

(ISC)² Inclusion Impact Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates achievement and is a leader in helping to achieve the DEI vision of (ISC)² to foster and advance a diverse, equitable and inclusive cyber world.

Fellow of (ISC)² recognizes individuals who have provided exemplary service to the information security profession and excellence in the field.

(ISC)² F. Lynn McNulty Tribute Award recognizes members for their outstanding dedication, service and commitment to the government information security workforce and strengthening the security of the country's information resources and infrastructure.

(ISC)² Harold F. Tipton Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest tribute bestowed in information security, recognizing members for their lifelong contributions to the advancement of information security and the profession by serving with sustained excellence and distinction throughout their entire career.

(ISC)² James R. Wade Service Award recognizes (ISC)² volunteers for their sustained and valuable service to the association, its members and its mission.

The program also recognizes outstanding (ISC)² Chapters across the globe with the (ISC)² Chapter Recognition Awards. These regional awards are presented to official chapters that demonstrate a well-rounded offering of activities and services designed to benefit their members and affiliates while making a significant contribution to the profession and their local communities.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable arm of (ISC)², will present several awards this year, including:

Outstanding Volunteer Award recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the betterment of society and the cybersecurity community through the support of the Center.

Outstanding Partner Award recognizes an organization for their support of the Center and its mission to grow the cybersecurity profession and its positive impact on the world by raising awareness, building a diverse pipeline of cybersecurity professionals, and activating a more secure digital world.

For more information on the Global Achievement Awards program, including descriptions of each award category and eligibility details, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

To nominate an individual, please visit: https://isc2-awards.secure-platform.com/site/home/home.

