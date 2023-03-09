(ISC)² Opens Registration for Security Congress 2023

Global industry conference providing cybersecurity professionals knowledge sharing and professional development opportunities to build cyber resilience and confidence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that registration is open for the 13th annual (ISC)² Security Congress 2023, taking place online and at The Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., from Oct. 25-27. The three-day hybrid event brings together thousands of cybersecurity professionals from around the world for industry-leading education, professional development, networking and online and in-person workshops on themes and topics shaping the cybersecurity profession.

"(ISC)² Security Congress aims to equip our members and attendees – from cybersecurity newcomers to experienced professionals - with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to grow in their cybersecurity career and more effectively protect their organizations," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "We look forward to welcoming members from around the world who will learn from one another as they discuss ways to tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the cybersecurity workforce."

The robust conference agenda includes more than 100 educational sessions, available in-person and virtually around the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to participate in an on-site career center and two-day pre-conference training workshops mapped to this year's Security Congress theme, "Lead with Confidence." For students and career-changers, there will be special sessions focused on paving the way for the next generation of cybersecurity talent and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in cybersecurity.

(ISC)² Members, Candidates and Associates are eligible for lower rates off all pass types and can earn as many as 80 CPE credits. Group discounts are also available for organizations that send five or more attendees. Attendees who purchase an All Access Pass will be able to attend sessions both in person and online. Early Bird registration rates are available through August 15, 2023.

To register today and for more details, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, nearly 330,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

