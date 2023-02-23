(ISC)² Opens Security Congress 2023 Call for Presentations

(ISC)2 members and cybersecurity professionals worldwide are encouraged to share their expertise, best practices and experiences with their peers and career hopefuls

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today opened the Call for Presentations for the 13th annual (ISC)² Security Congress 2023 . The conference will bring together thousands of cybersecurity leaders for several days of professional development, networking and exploration of the latest cybersecurity best practices at The Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 25-27. The Call for Presentations is open now and closes on March 23 at 11:59 PST.

"Professional development helps employees advance their skills; this is a critical piece for cybersecurity professionals on their career journey. One of the most exciting and valuable aspects of Security Congress is the spirit of community and helping one another learn and grow as professionals," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "We are looking for speaking proposals that not only encourage thought-provoking discussions around key cybersecurity issues and trends but will provide cybersecurity professionals with practical advice and takeaways to better defend against tomorrow's threats."

Speaking proposals should address industry-specific topics and issues and provide inclusive, unique, and diverse perspectives and experiences that are relatable to a global cybersecurity audience. Successful submissions will align with one of the following domains:

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)





Cyber Leadership





Cloud Security





Security Operations





Software Security





Network Security





Emerging Technologies

Speakers selected to present will receive a complimentary All Access pass, as well as a VIP Speakers-only reception, CPE credits and more.

For more information about the speaking requirements, please visit the 2023 (ISC)² Security Congress Call for Presentations Portal.

