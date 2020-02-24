(ISC)² Partners with ASIAL to Raise Physical and Electronic Security Awareness in Australia

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL) that will strive for the advancement of the information security profession in Australia.

In addition to promoting the importance of having qualified and certified physical security and information security professionals, both organisations agree that physical and electronic security systems and information security systems are converging, and both these aspects of security are vital to the other. As part of the agreement, ASIAL recognises (ISC)2 certifications including the SSCP, CISSP and CSSLP as being measures of experience and knowledge related to information security. In turn, (ISC)2 will promote ASIAL as a peak body for physical and electronic security in Australia and will support ASIAL in promoting the message of a safer and more secure cyber world.

The recently published 2019 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study indicates that the current cybersecurity workforce shortage in Australia requires an increase of approximately 45,000 skilled staff. In order to advance the cause of the cybersecurity profession and attract more talent, (ISC)2 and ASIAL will help facilitate access to each other's initiatives to provide additional insights and value to members of both organisations.

"Increasingly, electronic security measures are reliant on effective cybersecurity controls to protect people, business and society," said Clayton Jones, managing director for Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "Our agreement with ASIAL recognises and reinforces the enormous risk that both physical and virtual threats pose and seeks to address them in order to promote a safer and more secure world."

Recognising the committed efforts ASIAL has put forward to improve cybersecurity awareness across Australia, (ISC)2 will promote the availability of ASIAL digital content and studies to its Australian members.

"The convergence of physical, electronic and cybersecurity brings with it huge challenges and opportunities," said Bryan de Caires, CEO, ASIAL. "Succeeding in this new environment requires new skills and mindsets. ASIAL's partnership with (ISC)² seeks to ensure that members have access to the professional skills needed to thrive in the digital age."

