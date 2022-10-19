(ISC)² Partners with KISA to Strengthen the Cybersecurity Workforce

Collaboration provides additional education and training to aid cybersecurity professional development in South Korea and developing economies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) to strengthen cybersecurity talent development and education at COEX in Samsung-dong as a follow-up collaboration for a workforce development initiative presented at the Global Cybersecurity Collaboration Network (CAMP).

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organizations to nurture the global cybersecurity workforce in South Korea and CAMP's member countries. Through the MOU, both organizations will collaborate to expand cybersecurity professional education and training, strengthen professional cybersecurity capabilities and reinforce the effectiveness of professional education such as case-based training. It will enable professional development and stronger cybersecurity capabilities in developing countries.

"I commend KISA and the CAMP initiative for taking proactive steps to strengthen the cybersecurity posture in South Korea and beyond," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "Our collaboration will provide professionals in developing economies with the necessary knowledge and skills to foster a cybersecurity career, in turn strengthening their national defenses."

"Securing cybersecurity experts is essential not only for the world but also for national security," said Lee, Won Tae, President of KISA. "We look forward to continuing our efforts to contribute to the global cybersecurity ecosystem by improving the level of cybersecurity in developing countries through CAMP, and we also look forward to promoting the cybersecurity professionals based on this MOU."

About Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA)

The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) provides dedicated to internet and cybersecurity promotion that helps enhance global competitiveness with the mission of contributing to the people`s happiness and the nation`s economic growth by establishing a healthy and safe internet environment. The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) is an agency under the Ministry of ICT that was founded in 2009. Information on KISA is available at www.kisa.or.kr/EN

About CAMP (Cybersecurity Alliance for Mutual Progress)

CAMP was launched on July 11, 2016, in Seoul, Korea with the purpose to achieve sustainable benefits of a secure cyber environment and serving as a platform where members can take collective action to keep cyberspace safe. Government agencies and public and non-profit organizations related to cybersecurity are eligible for CAMP membership.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 235,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

