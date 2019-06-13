(ISC)² Professional Development Institute Announces Availability of New Immersive Course

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the availability of a new Immersive course within its PDI portfolio, titled "Strengthening Interpersonal Skills." As with all PDI courses, members and associates of (ISC)2 can access this content, valued at $400, free of charge. Those who successfully complete the course will earn four CPE credits.

What: "Strengthening Interpersonal Skills" is an Immersive, self-paced online course designed to help cybersecurity professionals focus on and enhance their understanding of non-technical areas such as emotional intelligence, decision making, communications and nonverbal communications in order to help them advance in their careers. The course covers such topics as effective relationship building, making group decisions, strategic thinking, interpersonal communication for managers, speech writing, persuasive communication techniques and much more.

Why: Cybersecurity requires effective communication across various parts of an organization and with many different types of people, from end users to executives. As security increasingly becomes a ubiquitous foundational element of all initiatives, the softer professional skills reviewed in this course are equally as critical to success as the required technical skills of the profession, and will help security professionals to be successful leaders and influencers within their organizations.

Where: All available courses in the PDI portfolio are accessible free to members and associates via My Courses or for purchase by non-members at www.isc2.org/development.

PDI Immersive courses are in-depth investigations of a single relevant and timely topic in cybersecurity and are delivered in an online, self-paced format. They are accompanied by a diverse set of learning activities to help cybersecurity and IT/ICT professionals gain insights and develop skills that will help them in their day-to-day roles as well as their individual career paths.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Contact: Brian Alberti, Corporate PR Manager

617-510-1540: office

balberti@isc2.org

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

