(ISC)² Provides In-Depth Training Courses to Build Technical Skills

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that its Professional Development Institute (PDI) now offers five Lab courses designed to help build technical skills in cybersecurity. Part of the overall PDI portfolio, which also offers Immersive and Express Learning courses, the five Labs represent $1,200 USD in training value. These courses can be accessed by (ISC)2 members and associates via My Courses at no additional cost, and are available to non-members for purchase at www.isc2.org/development.

Lab content within four of the courses leverages Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp)'s CYRIN lab environment, a next-generation cyber-range where students use real tools, real attacks and realistic scenarios to hone their skills in a virtual space. Each Lab begins with an instructional video to guide learners through the relevant content and reviews background information needed to complete the Lab assignment. Learners who successfully complete all Lab activities, submit a course evaluation and score 70% or higher on the final assessment can earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits to support their (ISC)2 certifications.

"Our Labs offer the kind of hands-on learning opportunities that help professionals retain and own the techniques they practice," said (ISC)2 Education Director Mirtha Collin. "When it comes to topics like forensics, memory analysis and application security, this type of interactive training can be a critical tool for building technical skills that are needed to defend today's modern IT infrastructures."

Currently available Lab courses include:

Introductory File System Forensics – introduces learners to the process of imaging and forensically analyzing disks, including finding artifacts such as deleted files

To learn more about PDI and Lab courses now on offer, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/development.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

