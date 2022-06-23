(ISC)² Publishes Agenda for Security Congress 2022 Global Cybersecurity Event

First-ever hybrid event will feature world-class keynote speakers, expert-led breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – published the full agenda for its 12th annual (ISC)² Security Congress, which is a renowned three-day conference focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels. The first hybrid Security Congress will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and online from October 10-12, 2022.

Security Congress will feature more than 100 sessions that provide security professionals at all stages of their careers with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations and overcome the world's cybersecurity challenges.

"One of the most exciting aspects of (ISC)2 Security Congress is the abundance of insightful, peer-to-peer discussions and best-practice sharing between cybersecurity professionals from all industries and business sizes," said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)². "Security Congress is unlike any other conference in that our members' passion for continuing education and sharing their knowledge creates a learning experience like no other. This year's first-ever hybrid event enables us to deliver that experience to even more cybersecurity professionals around the world."

Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on today's most relevant pressing topics, including incident response, Zero Trust, AI, cloud security, building and maintaining resilient cybersecurity teams and much more. Most of the featured speakers who present are certified professionals dedicated to keeping their organizations secure every day, making this a peer-led experience that differs from most other events in the industry.

(ISC)² members can earn more than 20 continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass or 17+ credits with a Virtual Only Pass. Early Bird registration is available through September 16.

For more details on the full agenda, speakers and registration, visit congress.isc2.org.

