(ISC)² Publishes Preliminary Exam Outline for Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certification Pilot Program

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today published the preliminary exam outline for its forthcoming entry-level cybersecurity certification exam pilot program. The exam outline follows a Job Task Analysis (JTA) survey that was conducted last month to collect industry feedback on the most important domains, or subject matter areas, with which new entrants to cybersecurity should be familiar.

The published exam outline enables pilot program candidates to familiarize themselves with the subject matter on which they will be evaluated during the pilot exam. The outline is subject to change based on analysis of pilot exam administration results and ongoing evaluation of the entry-level certification pilot program.

"There is demand in our industry for a certification that is attainable for newcomers and recognizes the growing trend of people entering the cybersecurity workforce without direct IT experience," said Dr. Casey Marks, chief qualifications officer, (ISC)2. "Hiring managers want confidence that new entrants into the field have the requisite familiarity with technical concepts required for certain roles, along with a demonstrated aptitude to learn on the job. This pilot program will help us finalize the new entry-level cybersecurity certification exam content and ultimately help the industry close the global cybersecurity workforce gap."

The five domains included in the pilot exam outline include:

Security Principles

Business Continuity (BC), Disaster Recovery (DR) & Incident Response Concepts

Access Controls Concepts

Network Security

Security Operations

For more information on the exam outline for the entry-level certification pilot program and to sign up to be notified about updates, visit www.isc2.org/new-cert.

About the Entry-Level Certification Pilot Program

(ISC)2 is developing a new cybersecurity certification to help students and career changers enter the field and assure employers that they have the foundational skills needed for entry-level and junior cybersecurity positions. The pilot program is a rigorous process of exploration, research and validation necessary to ensure the certification meets its intended purpose, as well as the demanding standards of the cybersecurity community. To learn more visit www.isc2.org/new-cert.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

