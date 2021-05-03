(ISC)² Publishes Revised CISSP Course Curriculum Aligned to the Latest Exam Outline

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today published revised CISSP educational materials for online and in-person courses. Students enrolled in CISSP education seminars through (ISC)2 or any of its Official Training Partners (OTPs) will receive instruction based on the revised CISSP exam, which took effect on May 1, 2021.

"When candidates set out to accomplish their goal of passing the CISSP exam and earning their certification, selecting the right education pathway is an important decision," said Mirtha Collin, director of education, (ISC)2. "By ensuring our materials are based off the latest CISSP exam outline, learners can be confident that all Official (ISC)2 educational materials used in our courses or through our OTPs reflect the latest exam outline. No matter which learning style candidates prefer, our instruction is consistent with the most up-to-date practices in the field, as defined by the practitioners working in it."

The Official (ISC)2 CBK Training Seminar for the CISSP is designed for information security professionals with deep technical and managerial knowledge and experience to effectively design, engineer and manage the overall security posture of an organization. It provides a comprehensive review of information systems security concepts and industry best practices, covering the eight domains of the CISSP CBK.

Candidates can access these training seminars in these formats based on their learning preference:

Classroom Based Training will be held in a traditional in-person environment, when COVID-19 protocols make it safe to do so, with an authorized (ISC) 2 -certified instructor and other students.

-certified instructor and other students. Online Instructor Led Training, which provides a virtual environment learning experience with an authorized (ISC) 2 -certified instructor and other students.

-certified instructor and other students. Finally, there is a Self-Paced Training option that provides more flexibility for those who prefer to prepare in their spare time, training with interactive study materials and no instructor – but getting access to an instructor with a 48-hour response turnaround – and 24/7 access.

The CISSP is the most globally recognized certification in the information security market, and was recently named the most valuable security certification for 2021. The broad spectrum of topics covered by the CISSP exam aligns with the CBK, which is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. It ensures that a certified professional understands all aspects of information security and how different pieces of the information technology ecosystem interact.

The CISSP Certification Exam Outline can be viewed at: https://www.isc2.org//-/media/ISC2/Certifications/Exam-Outlines/CISSP-Exam-Outline-English-April-2021.ashx .

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager, (ISC)²

[email protected]

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

