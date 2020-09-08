(ISC)² Publishes Session Agenda For 2020 Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today revealed the expert-led breakout session agenda for its 10th annual Security Congress, which will take place virtually November 16-18. The renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels, will feature three engaging keynotes from industry luminaries Bruce Schneier, Graham Cluley and Juliette Kayyem, as part of a program filled with 45 carefully selected sessions. Early Bird registration is available through September 30. Members can earn more than 45 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by attending.

Last year's event in Orlando drew more than 2,500 attendees, and this year's shift to a virtual conference – in combination with drastically-reduced pricing – creates unprecedented flexibility, enabling more cybersecurity professionals than ever before to access world-class expertise from presenters around the globe. All-Access Pass attendees will be able to choose from up to five sessions at any given time slot throughout the three-day event and will have exclusive access to all recorded sessions for up to one year after Security Congress concludes.

"We're excited about the high standard of quality this year's group of speakers will deliver and we think this event rivals any other in the cybersecurity community this year, period," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "During a year like 2020, when practitioners are not only working hard to protect their organizations from increased opportunistic threats, but are needing to seek out alternative methods for professional development, we're proud to be able to offer such a robust set of learning opportunities to our members and the industry at large. The flexibility of the online format also enables them to audit sessions live as well as over the coming months as they focus on continuing professional education."

The topics covered in this year's program represent the subject areas that the cybersecurity community is most interested in, both in terms of facing current challenges and preparing for future technology trends. A mix of individual speakers, duos and panels will provide professional development sessions on a wide array of both technical and soft skills topics, including: Cloud Security, DevSecOps, GRC, Critical Thinking, Professional & Career Development, Privacy, Human Factors, Security Architecture/Engineering, ID/Access Management, Mobile Security, Incident Response, Investigations, Application Security/Software Assurance, Security Automation, ICS/Critical Infrastructure, workforce challenges and more.

In addition to the sessions and keynote addresses, the event will also feature:

Security Congress Kick-off – the (ISC)² Leadership Team will kick-off the virtual conference with introductions and expectations for the week, along with a brief video presentation.

Town Hall – a panel consisting of members from (ISC) 2 management and the (ISC) 2 Board of Directors will answer questions regarding membership, certifications, information security and more. This meeting is open to all attendees.

Networking Events – cybersecurity attendees, speakers and exhibitors will be able to meet virtually to cultivate meaningful connections, engage in real-time communication and participate in comprehensive subject matter discussions.

For more details on the full agenda of sessions and speakers, please visit https://securitycongress.brighttalk.live/congress-agenda/ today.

Pre-Conference Training for Exam Candidates

A two-day official pre-conference training program is also now open for limited registration, featuring instructor-led courses for the CAP, CCSP and CISSP certifications. Up to 16 additional CPE credits can be earned by completing the pre-conference training. Registration for both the pre-conference training and the full Security Congress can be found at: securitycongress.brighttalk.live

