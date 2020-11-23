(ISC)² Security Congress 2020 Session Recordings Now Available

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – hosted its virtual (ISC)2 Security Congress 2020 last week from November 16-18, joined by more than 5,500 global attendees. The three day-event, which included best practice sharing, keynote presentations, peer engagement and professional development, drew the largest attendance in the conference's 10-year history.

Security Congress All-Access event registrants now have the ability to re-watch nearly all of the more than 45 sessions on-demand for up to one year. Keynote presentations by security experts Bruce Schneier, Graham Cluley and Juliette Kayyem can be viewed through mid-January, 60 days from the date they first aired.

Registration remains open for cybersecurity practitioners who were not able to join during the live event. Security professionals of all levels can earn 45+ continuing professional education (CPE) credits by watching the full agenda of industry discussions and continuing education content. To register for a pass today, visit https://securitycongress.brighttalk.live/.

"Our first virtual (ISC)2 Security Congress was a major success. Our thanks go out to our many members and other security experts who provided such outstanding presentations, as well as our keynote speakers and the record number of attendees who joined us," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "We are so proud of, and encouraged by, the level of commitment to continuing professional development that was displayed, as well as the engagement and dialogue around addressing issues facing the cybersecurity industry. We've set a high bar with this event and look forward to clearing it again in 2021."

A short video summary of the (ISC)2 Security Congress 2020 highlights and tentative information about Security Congress 2021 can also be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fb7HGYo3c9A

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

