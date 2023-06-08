(ISC)² Security Congress 2023 Agenda Empowers Cyber Pros to Lead with Confidence

Leading industry event features expert-led professional development sessions covering artificial intelligence, privacy, risk management, cloud security and more

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the full agenda for its 2023 (ISC)² Security Congress, taking place online and at The Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., from Oct. 25-27. The three-day hybrid event offers a robust program of more than 100 speakers and more than 100 educational sessions covering eight cybersecurity focus areas. The event attracts thousands of cybersecurity professionals from all over the globe.

With the theme "Lead with Confidence," Security Congress 2023 will provide cybersecurity professionals at all stages of their careers with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to advance their careers and address the cybersecurity industry's most pressing issues. Sessions will focus on relevant topics for cybersecurity professionals in 2023, such as AI, critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, regulatory compliance, professional development and more.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of distinguished keynote speakers, industry leaders and cybersecurity experts – ranging from researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs – who will share their expertise, insights and best practices. The agenda introduces several new formats to the program, including "Bright Ideas," an opportunity for peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and "Five by Five" sessions featuring bite-sized learning followed by Q&A.

"The agenda for (ISC)² Security Congress is set to ignite excitement, as cybersecurity professionals from all industries and business sizes come together for an exchange of insights and best practices," said Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)². "Security Congress stands apart from other industry events as it showcases our members' passion for keeping their organizations secure every day through continuous learning and knowledge sharing, making this peer-led conference experience truly exceptional."

(ISC)² Members, Candidates and Associates are eligible for lower rates on all pass types and can earn 100+ CPE credits through live attendance and on-demand viewing. Group discounts are also available for organizations that send five or more attendees. Attendees who purchase an All Access Pass will be able to attend sessions both in person and online. Early Bird registration rates are available through August 15, 2023.

Additionally, Security Congress 2023 is proud to announce its executive-level sponsors who have demonstrated their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. These sponsors play a vital role in supporting the event and contributing to the advancement of the cybersecurity industry. The executive-level sponsors for Security Congress 2023 include:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations looking to expand global brand recognition and connect with thousands of cybersecurity leaders and stakeholders at the event.

For more details on the full agenda, speakers, registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit congress.isc2.org .

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 25-27 at The Gaylord Opryland Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter .

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 365,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

