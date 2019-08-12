(ISC)² Security Congress to Feature More than 200 Speakers and 175 Sessions Addressing Cybersecurity Industry's Most Pressing Issues

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – has announced the full agenda for its 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, which runs from October 28-30, 2019. This will be the largest conference in the history of the association, with more than 200 speakers and 175 sessions covering 18 topic tracks, and will attract thousands of cybersecurity professionals from all over the globe.

The sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations. Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on the industry's most pressing topics, including critical infrastructure, IoT, privacy, cloud security, professional development and more. Among the featured keynotes will be presentations from Captain "Sully" Sullenberger and Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Ret.).

For the past nine years, (ISC)2 Security Congress has been a place where security practitioners come to engage with their peers and find serious solutions to real-world cybersecurity problems. Most of the featured speakers who present are credentialed professionals who do the actual work of cybersecurity on a daily basis, just like the attendees. More than 2,000 attendees were on hand for the 2018 event in New Orleans.

"Security Congress is a chance for our members, as well as the larger cybersecurity community, to come together and share best practices while learning from experts about the emerging issues that are impacting security organizations globally," said Wesley Simpson, COO at (ISC)2. "The content and speakers we've aligned this year rival the premier cybersecurity conferences in the industry and we're excited to welcome attendees from both near and far to come together as a community and learn in a world-class setting."

This year's event will highlight several areas of cybersecurity that (ISC)2 members indicate they are interested in learning more about. Be sure to visit (ISC)2's award-winning webinar series for previews of the most anticipated sessions in various tracks at the 2019 Security Congress, including a recent webcast on Cloud Security and tomorrow's upcoming episode on Privacy.

With the increased size of this year's conference, there will be several Featured Sessions held in larger-capacity rooms with high attendance expected. Among the Featured Sessions:

Early Bird registration is still available for a savings of $200 on an All-Access Pass, which includes three days of educational sessions, workshops and keynotes, exclusive networking events and valuable Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit opportunities. Register by visiting: http://congress.isc2.org/d/pbqql6/4W

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

