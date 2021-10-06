(ISC)² Seeks Input for Development of Entry Level Certification

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – has opened a survey to solicit input from cybersecurity practitioners as an important step in the exam development process for an entry level certification that will help cybersecurity career hopefuls get started in the field. A foundational certification will help (ISC)² build a clear career path for cybersecurity career seekers around the world and aid in closing the cybersecurity workforce shortage.

What: (ISC)2 has launched a new Job Task Analysis (JTA) survey. The outcome of this survey will be an exam outline for a new (ISC)² entry level examination to help validate the necessary fundamental skills and abilities cybersecurity practitioners deem necessary for those just setting out on their career journey. While the survey is open to all cybersecurity professionals, (ISC)² members can provide their name and member ID when taking the survey and earn five CPE credits.

Where: Take the survey now using the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EntryLevel-JTA2021

When: The survey will be open through October 20, 2021.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

