(ISC)² Surpasses 20,000 Certified Members and Associates in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that it has reached a landmark number of 20,000 certified members and associates across the Asia-Pacific region. These professionals make up more than 13% of (ISC)²'s total global membership, which exceeds 150,000 certified members in 175 countries. In 2020, growth in the region was underscored by Singapore surpassing 2,500 certified members and associates. Asian-Pacific economies that now have more than 2,000 certified (ISC)2 members and associates include Hong Kong, China, Australia, India, Korea and Japan.

The 2020 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study found that the cybersecurity workforce gap in the Asia-Pacific region is now more than 2 million. (ISC)² certification, networking and professional development programs address the gap by helping organizations of all sizes identify and hire cybersecurity talent with full confidence in their vetted skills and abilities. The study found that globally, the top benefit of employing (ISC)2 members, more than any other certifying body, is that it brings confidence and validation of staff expertise.

Earlier this year, the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN) recognized (ISC)2 as the best security certification provider. (ISC)2 certifications were also highlighted in the Australian Government's Cyber Skills Framework and a new partnership with ASIAL was established to advance cybersecurity awareness. The association also expanded its strategic alliance with NTT-AT in Japan and made its CCSP cloud security certification exam available in Japanese. A partnership agreement was also signed with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department to support its officers in gaining cybersecurity competencies.

"We're proud of reaching this new milestone. We will continue to offer the most robust set of certifications, training and other professional development opportunities to our members and associates," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "It is our mission to enable cybersecurity professionals with the resources they need to expand the cybersecurity workforce through the region."

