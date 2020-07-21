(ISC)² Survey Data Shows Women Increasingly Embracing Cybersecurity As A Career Path

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² has issued data from its 2019 Cybersecurity Workforce Study that sheds further light on the experiences and interest levels of women in the cybersecurity field, as well as the obstacles to success they still face today.

What: The survey data shows that more women working in cybersecurity today (63%) planned to follow that career path as early as their college days, as opposed to their male counterparts (54%), and that women between the ages of 25 and 34 have the highest level of interest in pursuing cybersecurity education. The study also indicates that there are still inequities present though, as 22% of women cited discrimination as a challenge they have experienced in their cybersecurity career. Women are also paid, on average, 21% less than their male counterparts globally.

Who: The data is based on responses from 975 women in cybersecurity (30% of the overall) who responded to the 2019 global study by (ISC)².

Where: To read the blog post in its entirety, please visit: https://community.isc2.org/t5/Blog/Women-in-Cybersecurity-Committed-to-the-Mission-Despite/ba-p/37403

