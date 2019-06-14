(ISC)² to Discuss Cybersecurity Workforce Gap on CyberVista Webinar

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, John McCumber, director of cybersecurity advocacy for (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – will present findings from the 2018 Cybersecurity Workforce Study on a webinar hosted by CyberVista, a cybersecurity training leader and workforce development company. The presentation will address the factors behind the global cybersecurity skills gap, discuss its effects on organizational security and provide an overview of possible solutions.

What: Presentation on the results of the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Who: John McCumber, director of cybersecurity advocacy, North America for (ISC)2

Why: To discuss the implications of the skills gap on the cybersecurity community and proposed methods for improving recruitment.

To register, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7661948276987990541

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Contact: Brian Alberti, Corporate PR Manager

617-510-1540: office

balberti@isc2.org

