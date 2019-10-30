(ISC)² To Honor Cybersecurity Industry Icons at Ninth Annual Information Security Leadership Awards Ceremony

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the honorees of the 2019 (ISC)² Board Awards, a program that recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cybersecurity over the course of a career. Award recipients are hand-selected by the (ISC)² Board of Directors.

The (ISC)² Board Awards honorees will be celebrated during an awards ceremony at the (ISC)² 2019 Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 30, alongside the winners of the 2019 Information Security Leadership Awards Americas.

"The (ISC)² Board Awards are an opportunity to shine a bright spotlight on those who have dedicated a lifetime to making the cybersecurity community better," said Jennifer Minella, (ISC)² Board Chairperson and VP, Engineering and Security, Carolina Advanced Digital, Inc. "These individuals have gone above and beyond over the course of a career by not just excelling in their own work, but by blazing trails for others, inventing processes and procedures, leading people to success and helping our association and the profession as a whole grow and thrive. They've made a lasting impact for future generations, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate them accordingly."

The (ISC)² Board Awards for 2019:

The Fellow of (ISC) ² Award was established to honor and distinguish a select number of elite information security professionals who have made outstanding contributions throughout their careers to the information security profession. This year's two recipients are:





About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

SOURCE (ISC)2

