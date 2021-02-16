(ISC)² to Honor the Achievements of Dedicated Cybersecurity Professionals Through Annual Awards Program

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 (ISC)2 Global Achievement Awards. This award program recognizes the most outstanding annual achievements in the field of cybersecurity.

Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 9, 2021. Honorees will be celebrated during the 2021 (ISC)2 Security Congress held October 18-20. Recipients will each be presented with an award and will receive a complimentary conference pass for themselves and their nominator.

"It is our great privilege to honor the indelible achievements of our members in the cybersecurity profession as they continue to inspire a safe and secure cyber world," said Elizabeth Paredes, director of member services, (ISC)2. "2020 represented a year of sudden change and the need for adaptability, ingenuity and commitment that are the hallmark of cybersecurity professionals around the globe. The Global Achievement Awards give us a vehicle with which to highlight the outstanding work of these dedicated individuals."

Up to one winner from each region (Asia-Pacific, North America/Central America/South America and EMEA) will be recognized in the following categories. Full descriptions of each award are linked in the name.

(ISC)² Senior Professional Award - recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the enhancement of the information security workforce by demonstrating a leadership role in an information security workforce improvement initiative, program or project. The nominated project/initiative must have been completed within the last 12 months. This award is given to a senior professional with at least 10 years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity.





recognizes an individual who has significantly contributed to the enhancement of the information security workforce by demonstrating a leadership role in an information security workforce improvement initiative, program or project. The nominated project/initiative must have been completed within the last 12 months. This award is given to a senior professional with at least 10 years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity. (ISC)² Mid-Career Professional Award - recognizes an individual who is at the mid-career stage and has demonstrated commitment and achievement in managing or implementing a vital component of a cyber, information, software, infrastructure program/project. Candidates must have at least six years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity.





recognizes an individual who is at the mid-career stage and has demonstrated commitment and achievement in managing or implementing a vital component of a cyber, information, software, infrastructure program/project. Candidates must have at least six years of work experience directly related to cybersecurity. (ISC)² Rising Star Professional Award - recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of an up-and-coming professional who has made a significant impact in the information security industry early in his or her career. Candidates must have at least one to three years of work experience in cybersecurity industry.





recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of an up-and-coming professional who has made a significant impact in the information security industry early in his or her career. Candidates must have at least one to three years of work experience in cybersecurity industry. (ISC)² Government Professional Award - recognizes government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and advanced an in-demand workforce. The award is given to recognize individuals whose initiatives in the areas of technology improvement, process/policy improvement, workforce improvement has led to significant developments in the security posture of a department, agency, or the entire government. Candidates must have at least three years of work experience, which must be directly related to government cybersecurity. Achievements in workforce improvement, technology improvement, process/policy improvement and community awareness will be considered.

Additionally, the following awards which were previously selected exclusively by the (ISC)² Board of Directors are now open to nominations from a wider range of nominators, details of which can be found on each award's page:

The program will also recognize outstanding (ISC)² Chapters from around the world with the (ISC)2 Chapter Recognition Awards. These regional awards are presented to official chapters who demonstrate a well-rounded offering of activities and services designed to benefit their members and affiliates, while making a significant contribution to the profession and their local community. Last year, the winners were the Chennai, India Chapter, Nigeria Chapter, Northern Virginia (NOVA) Chapter and the Peru Chapter.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education will present at least two awards this year as well, including:

For more information on the Global Achievement Awards, including requirements and nomination forms, visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs/.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

