(ISC)² to Keynote NC TECH Cybersecurity Event

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At next month's 2019 State of Technology Conference, hosted by the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), John McCumber of (ISC)2 – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – will present a keynote address focused on the findings from the 2018 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. The presentation will address the factors behind the global cybersecurity skills gap, discuss its effect on organizational security and provide an overview of possible solutions.

When: Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:20 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. EDT

What: Keynote presentation on the results of the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study to discuss the implications of the skills gap on the cybersecurity community and some proposed methods for improving recruitment.

Who: John McCumber, director of cybersecurity advocacy, North America for (ISC)2

Where: Grand Ballroom, Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh, NC

About NCTA

The North Carolina Technology Association is the statewide industry group for North Carolina's tech sector. Because technology is integral to the operations of any enterprise, Membership is open to all companies, organizations and institutions. Our primary areas of focus are executive engagement, public affairs and knowledge workforce. NC TECH helps its members grow regionally and compete globally by actively connecting business decision makers, educating government officials on issues relevant to the technology industry and providing invaluable educational and executive networking events. NC TECH has remained a trusted resource for two decades with the access and ability to influence locally and impact globally.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Contact: Brian Alberti, Corporate PR Manager

617-510-1540: office

balberti@isc2.org

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

