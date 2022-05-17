(ISC)² Unveils 100K in the U.K. Scheme to Expand the U.K. Cybersecurity Workforce with 100,000 Free Entry-Level Certification Exams and Education Opportunities

Multi-million-pound commitment will empower everyone from recent graduates to career changers to IT professionals in the U.K. to begin a successful career in cybersecurity

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced it will help expand the U.K. cybersecurity workforce by offering free certification and education for 100,000 cybersecurity career pursuers through the new (ISC)2 entry-level cybersecurity certification. The 100K in the U.K. program represents a multi-year, multi-million-pound investment towards cybersecurity workforce skills development throughout the U.K.

There has never been a better or more urgent time to start a cybersecurity career. The U.K. is one of the largest cybersecurity career markets in Europe, with more than 300,000 active cybersecurity practitioners. However, it is also challenged by a cybersecurity workforce shortage of more than 33,000, with U.K. government figures stating that at least 17,500 new people need to enter the industry annually just to maintain the status quo.

"The cybersecurity profession needs the next generation to join its ranks now more than ever," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "Unfortunately, until now, individuals looking for their first cybersecurity job often do not know where to start, what to expect, or how to convince employers to give them a chance. To address this, we have developed the (ISC)2 entry-level cybersecurity certification to be a trusted endorsement of an individual and their foundational knowledge, skills and abilities. Through the 100K in the U.K. scheme, we are committed to giving 100,000 cybersecurity career pursuers the opportunity to achieve this certification for free, making a powerful contribution that positively impacts the U.K. cybersecurity workforce challenge today, not years from now."

"Cybersecurity certifications that validate young professionals and career changers looking for their first role are essential to delivering a much-needed expansion of the U.K. cybersecurity talent pool. We welcome all initiatives to attract more first-time cybersecurity professionals to the profession. The (ISC)2 100K in the U.K. scheme is a timely industry commitment given the strong need to recruit for entry- and junior-level cybersecurity positions which are outstripping the workforce supply by a significant margin," said Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council.

How 100K in the U.K. Will Work

The scheme is open to all U.K. residents who do not hold an (ISC)² cybersecurity certification. Recent graduates, career changers and IT professionals looking to move into cybersecurity are encouraged to apply here .

Once enrolled, participants will gain access to the online self-paced education course for the (ISC)2 entry-level cybersecurity certification. Participants also will receive a voucher to cover the full cost of the (ISC)2 entry-level cybersecurity certification exam, which they can pursue as soon as they feel ready. The exam can only be taken in-person at an authorized Pearson VUE test center in the U.K.

After successfully completing the exam, candidates will become full members of (ISC)² with access to a wide array of professional development resources to help them throughout their careers. The (ISC)2 entry-level cybersecurity certification is the first step on a career-long journey that will help cybersecurity professionals gain experience and work toward advanced qualifications such as the (ISC)2 CISSP and (ISC)2 CCSP.

What the Exam Covers

The (ISC)² entry-level cybersecurity certification exam evaluates candidates on the following five subject areas:

Security Principles

Business Continuity (BC), Disaster Recovery (DR) and Incident Response Concepts

Access Controls Concepts

Network Security

Security Operations

The exam outline provides additional details on each domain, and the online self-paced course materials help to guide candidates through the subject areas.

For more information about the (ISC)² 100K in the UK scheme, including registration and enrolment instructions, and important terms and conditions, visit https://cloud.connect.isc2.org/100K-inthe-UK .

