(ISC)² Unveils Keynote Speakers for Security Congress 2023 in Nashville

May 23, 2023

Speakers to inspire, challenge and entertain with insights on cybercrime, artificial intelligence, privacy and assessing risk in life-and-death situations 

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, today announced the keynote speakers for the 13th annual (ISC)² Security Congress, taking place in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 25-27. The keynote speakers will engage attendees with various captivating topics, ranging from an in-depth exploration of the cybercrime underworld to thought-provoking discussions on the ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and new employee surveillance technology. Additional talk tracks will delve into the vulnerabilities that all organizations face regarding social engineering while also highlighting the inspiring story of a real-life hero whose actions defied all odds.

The keynote speakers for (ISC)² Security Congress 2023 include:

  • Andy Greenberg, Senior Writer for WIRED and author of "Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency," will provide lessons from the advent of cryptocurrency tracing and the biggest dark web bust in history.
  • Rumman Chowdhury, Ph.D., Responsible AI Fellow at Harvard University and former Director of AI Ethics at Twitter, will shed light on the challenges and opportunities in harnessing AI responsibly and ethically.
  • Nita A. Farahany, JD, Ph.D., Robinson O. Everett Distinguished Professor of Law & Philosophy and Founding Director of the Duke Initiative for Science & Society, will discuss whether privacy lines are crossed as consumer electroencephalography (EEG) and neurofeedback devices are becoming increasingly available in the workplace.
  • Jenny Radcliffe, People Hacker and Social Engineer, will discuss the human element of security and how to prevent similar types of attacks.
  • Dr. Richard "Harry" Harris SC OAM, Australian Anesthetist and Cave Diver who played a crucial role in the Tham Luang Cave Rescue, will reveal the depths of moral dilemmas and how to better prepare for unknown challenges.

After their sessions, both Andy Greenberg and Nita Farahany will be available for book signings, allowing attendees to engage with the authors and receive complimentary copies of their books. However, please note that quantities are limited.

"(ISC)² Security Congress 2023 will motivate and challenge cybersecurity professionals to lead and tackle some of the most complex issues facing our nations, organizations and individuals," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "Our keynote speakers play a critical role in this journey, equipping attendees and listeners with unique insights, stories and perspectives to enable cybersecurity professionals to succeed."

This year's event will bring together thousands of cybersecurity professionals from around the globe, representing every stage of the cybersecurity career pathway. (ISC)² Security Congress 2023 includes more than 100 educational sessions across three days, discussing the industry's most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://isc2.org/Congress.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our association of candidates, associates and members, more than 365,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2023 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:
Amanda Steinman
Senior PR Manager
(ISC)²
[email protected]

SOURCE (ISC)2

