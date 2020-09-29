(ISC)² Webinar Will Explore Growing Role of Privacy in Cybersecurity

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT, the latest installment of the award-winning (ISC)2 webinar series will feature several privacy experts discussing privacy's implications for cybersecurity. The event is co-hosted by (ISC)2 and the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

What: The 60-minute panel discussion titled "Privacy's Increasing Role in Cybersecurity: A View from Spirion and the IAPP" will feature several industry professionals exploring the relationship between data privacy and security in an age of digital transformation. As data regulations and laws continue to evolve, organizations require increased understanding of privacy requirements and their impact to technology solutions. The panel will discuss the evolution of privacy and key privacy topics like Privacy by Design and the NIST Privacy framework, share their perspectives of the overlap between Security and Privacy and highlight the criticality of understanding the current implications of data privacy today.

Who: The panel will be moderated by Brandon Dunlap, managing director, Brightfly, and will include the following privacy experts:

Cathleen Scerbo , Vice President, Chief Information Officer, IAPP

, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, IAPP Bob Lewis , Global Strategy Officer, IAPP

, Global Strategy Officer, IAPP Scott Giordano, Esq. , CISSP, Vice President and Senior Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Spirion

Where: Register for this webinar at: https://www.isc2.org/en/News-and-Events/Webinars/ThinkTank?commid=436982

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

