(ISC)2 and University of Mary Washington Deliver Regional Cybersecurity Program Designed for Working Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that capacity for more than 100 students is now available through December 2021 for the University of Mary Washington's (UMW) (ISC)2 cybersecurity certification preparation course. The program is formatted for evening and weekend classes to provide high quality cybersecurity education to working professionals who require schedule flexibility.

Launched in 2020 in part through a $110,000 grant from the Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity (GO Virginia), the UMW program is led by authorized (ISC)2-certified instructors, based on authorized (ISC)2 course material and delivered in a 12-week, 40-hour noncredit course.

The course provides a thorough review of the (ISC)2 Common Body of Knowledge (CBK), including the eight domains that the CISSP exam is based on. Throughout the course, participants have the opportunity to read, discuss and complete exercises that will help them to identify areas where they need to focus more attention and areas that they have satisfied as they prepare for the exam.

"The tremendous success of our cybersecurity program is a core enabler of the development of the technology and security talent pipeline here in Virginia," said Kimberly Young, executive director of continuing and professional studies, UMW. "The continued demand for our program has prompted new registration availability this year and demonstrates a strong return on our investment in the (ISC)2 IAP program, funded by the state's efforts to increase the cybersecurity talent pool in the region and spur on economic growth."

Through its International Academic Program, (ISC)² works with academic and higher education institutions around the world to support their cybersecurity curriculum development, teaching and course creation initiatives for cyber, information, infrastructure and software security. Developed to equip graduates and academic staff with much-needed cybersecurity skills, this program provides access to the professional knowledge maintained by (ISC)²'s certified membership of practicing professionals and prepares the next generation of IT security professionals.

"Our academic partnership with UMW provides a differentiator for the university as well as for Virginia by using authorized (ISC)2 courseware that students can be confident in as the basis for its program," said Greg Clawson, vice president of sales and marketing, (ISC)2. "Filling the workforce shortage requires programs on various fronts that will create opportunities and new pathways to this rewarding and vital profession. These types of educational opportunities are important whether the students are security professionals looking to advance their careers, or those in other fields trying to make a transition."

Advantages of the (ISC)² IAP– North America Program include:

Authorized (ISC)² course material

An industry-leading certification program added to an academic institution's curriculum

Increased marketability of university curriculum and degrees

Opportunity to focus on the skills and knowledge needed to pursue an industry certification examination

The UMW grant was part of more than $6.7 million in funding announced by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in 2019 for seven regional projects in support of entrepreneurship, workforce and talent-development initiatives.

To register for UMW's (ISC)2 cybersecurity course while seats are still available, go to: https://www.umw.edu/cissp. To learn more about the course overview, watch this video: https://youtu.be/JYomjcsSlS4.

To read more about the (ISC)2 International Academic Program, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/IAP

