(ISC)2 Announces 2018 Information Security Leadership Awards Government Winners

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the winners of the 15th annual Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government.
The award program recognizes the ongoing commitment of individuals and teams whose initiatives, processes and projects have led to significant improvements in the security posture of a local, state or federal government department, agency or branch in the United Sates.
"We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these esteemed security professionals and their teams," said (ISC)² CEO David Shearer, CISSP. "Government executives are challenged with austere budgets, regulatory mandates, and staffing shortfalls – issues threat actors do always not face. These exemplary professionals have demonstrated their dedication and resourcefulness to succeed despite the unique challenges they face to better serve and protect their fellow citizens."
The 2018 Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government winners are:
- Workforce Improvement – Aung Htein, administrator, Office of Information Systems and Technology, Employment and Training Administration, U.S. Department of Labor
- Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional – Mark Bacharach, CISSP, innovation fellow, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Information, Office of Information Security and Privacy
- Technology Improvement – Michael Sherwood, director of technology and innovation, City of Las Vegas
- Process/Policy Improvement – Glenn Hernandez, CISSP, captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) and chief information security officer
- Most Valuable Industry Partner – Nicholas Andersen, CISSP, vice president of corporate strategy, Invictus International Consulting
- Community Awareness – Matt Goodrich, JD, FedRAMP director, Technology Transformation Service, U.S. General Services Administration
The winners were announced during a luncheon at (ISC)²'s Secure Summit DC event, taking place at the MGM National Harbor in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The two-day training event concludes today and was attended by more than 800 cybersecurity professionals.
A judging committee of senior cybersecurity experts from (ISC)²'s U.S. Government Advisory Council (USGAC) assessed the achievements of security professionals nominated exclusively by their peers and selected this year's award winners. The 2018 ISLA Government judges were Devon Byran, CISSP, Michael Stoner, CISSP and Steven Hernandez, CISSP, CAP, SSCP, CSSLP, HCISPP.
For more information about (ISC)² awards, please visit http://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.
About (ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 130,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
