(ISC)2 Announces 2018 Information Security Leadership Awards Government Winners

"We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these esteemed security professionals and their teams," said (ISC)² CEO David Shearer, CISSP. "Government executives are challenged with austere budgets, regulatory mandates, and staffing shortfalls – issues threat actors do always not face. These exemplary professionals have demonstrated their dedication and resourcefulness to succeed despite the unique challenges they face to better serve and protect their fellow citizens."

The 2018 Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA®) Government winners are:

Workforce Improvement – Aung Htein , administrator, Office of Information Systems and Technology, Employment and Training Administration, U.S. Department of Labor

, administrator, Office of Information Systems and Technology, Employment and Training Administration, U.S. Department of Labor Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional – Mark Bacharach , CISSP, innovation fellow, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Information, Office of Information Security and Privacy

, CISSP, innovation fellow, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Information, Office of Information Security and Privacy Technology Improvement – Michael Sherwood , director of technology and innovation, City of Las Vegas

, director of technology and innovation, Process/Policy Improvement – Glenn Hernandez , CISSP, captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) and chief information security officer

, CISSP, captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) and chief information security officer Most Valuable Industry Partner – Nicholas Andersen , CISSP, vice president of corporate strategy, Invictus International Consulting

, CISSP, vice president of corporate strategy, Invictus International Consulting Community Awareness – Matt Goodrich , JD, FedRAMP director, Technology Transformation Service, U.S. General Services Administration

The winners were announced during a luncheon at (ISC)²'s Secure Summit DC event, taking place at the MGM National Harbor in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The two-day training event concludes today and was attended by more than 800 cybersecurity professionals.

A judging committee of senior cybersecurity experts from (ISC)²'s U.S. Government Advisory Council (USGAC) assessed the achievements of security professionals nominated exclusively by their peers and selected this year's award winners. The 2018 ISLA Government judges were Devon Byran, CISSP, Michael Stoner, CISSP and Steven Hernandez, CISSP, CAP, SSCP, CSSLP, HCISPP.

For more information about (ISC)² awards, please visit http://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

