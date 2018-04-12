(ISC)2 Announces 2018 U.S. Government Information Security Leadership Award Finalists

Sponsored by the (ISC)2 U.S. Government Advisory Council (USGAC), the ISLA Government program was established in 2004 to recognize government information security leaders (individuals or teams) whose commitment to excellence are advancing the nation's cybersecurity program in six areas: workforce, technology, process/policy, community awareness, industry partners and cybersecurity up-and-comers.

"This program presents an opportunity to highlight the amazing work that cybersecurity professionals are doing on a daily basis, yet seldom get recognized for," said Brian Correia, managing director for North America, (ISC)². "What makes ISLA Government stand out from other industry awards programs is its recognition of leaders who are protecting our nation's most critical digital assets by developing a superior cybersecurity workforce capable of handling the threats of today and tomorrow."

Each year, a judging committee of senior information security experts from the (ISC)² USGAC review nominees and recommend finalists based upon selection criteria and eligibility requirements.

The 2018 ISLA Government finalists are as follows:



Workforce Improvement

Aung Htein , administrator, Office of Information Systems and Technology, Employment and Training Administration, U.S. Department of Labor

, administrator, Office of Information Systems and Technology, Employment and Training Administration, U.S. Department of Labor Khalid Hasan , senior OIG manager for information technology, Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board) and the Consumer Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional

Mark Bacharach, CISSP, innovation fellow, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Information, Office of Information Security and Privacy

Matthew Boehlke , associate IT security analyst, Kent State University

Technology Improvement

Michael Sherwood , director of technology and innovation, City of Las Vegas

, director of technology and innovation, Peter Le , CISSP, CCSP, information technology specialist, U.S. Department of Justice

Process/Policy Improvement

Glenn Hernandez , CISSP, captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) and chief information security officer

, CISSP, captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired) and chief information security officer Jothi Dugar , CISSP, HCISPP, chief information security officer, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center

Most Valuable Industry Partner

Nicholas Andersen , CISSP, vice president of corporate strategy, Invictus International Consulting

, CISSP, vice president of corporate strategy, Invictus International Consulting Tom Suder , founder & president, Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC)

Community Awareness

Matt Goodrich , JD, FedRAMP director, Technology Transformation Service, U.S. General Services Administration

, JD, FedRAMP director, Technology Transformation Service, U.S. General Services Administration Eric Trias , CISSP, commander, Air Force Space Command Cyberspace Support Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

For more information on the ISLA Government program, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Award-Programs.

