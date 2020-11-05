(ISC)2 Announces Networking and Engagement Activities for 2020 Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced its online Networking and Engagement Center for the 10th annual (ISC)2 Security Congress , which will take place virtually November 16-18. Since this year's conference is a virtual event, the Networking and Engagement Center will provide many avenues for peer engagement and professional development despite the lack of face-to-face interactions.

"Security Conference has always been committed to bringing the cybersecurity community together to share best practices and learn from each other," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "This year's virtual conference will be different, but we are proud of the robust set of learning and networking opportunities we are offering to our members and the cybersecurity industry. The quality of our speakers is unrivaled, and the Networking and Engagement Center will offer the peer support, and fun, that our members need during these challenging times."

The Networking and Engagement Center will feature five "lounges" where attendees can connect, discuss and learn about specific topics of interest, as well as interactive gaming activities like bingo, panoply and an escape room. The lounges will be open throughout the conference, but there will be scheduled times where there are pre-recorded presentations and moderated Q&A. Passport to Prizes makes a return as part of the Expo Hall, and a Career Center and Bookstore will also be available.

Last year's event in Orlando drew more than 2,500 attendees, and this year's event is expected to have the highest number of attendees in the association's history, with more than 4,500 cybersecurity practitioners already registered. The renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels, features a full agenda of sessions and speakers, as well as keynote addresses from Bruce Schneier , Graham Cluley and Juliette Kayyem .

Members can earn more than 45 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by attending the conference and 0.5 Group B CPE credits for each networking lounge presentation they attend. Lounges will be focused on:

The key benefits and resources of being an (ISC) 2 member and Congress attendee, aimed at first-time attendees

member and Congress attendee, aimed at first-time attendees How to get involved in the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to make an impact in both local and professional communities

Volunteer opportunities within (ISC) 2 , including participation in (ISC) 2 Chapters

, including participation in (ISC) Chapters Diversity issues within the workplace and within the cybersecurity industry as a whole

The latest developments with (ISC)2 Education and the Professional Development Institute and how practitioners can provide insights

A full schedule of lounge presentations, as well as interactive activities, is available here . Attendees will also be able to learn about the latest solutions from leading security firms like CrowdStrike, IOR Analytics, Securonix and DomainTools by visiting the virtual Expo Hall. For more details on the full agenda of sessions and speakers, please visit securitycongress.brighttalk.live/congress-agenda today.

